Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

