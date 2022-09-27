Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

