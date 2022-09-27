Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of WTS stock opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.