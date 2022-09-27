Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.86 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

