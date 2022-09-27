Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 10,415 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $59,188,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $48,274,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

