Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

