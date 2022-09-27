Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

