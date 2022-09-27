Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

