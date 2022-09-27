Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 11,637 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

