Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,223 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

