Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,230 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

