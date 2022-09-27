Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,404 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.