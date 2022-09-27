Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,540 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $130.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

