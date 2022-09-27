Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 6,775 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 44,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 212,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

GLW opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.