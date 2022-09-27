Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 7,758 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Sysco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 243,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

