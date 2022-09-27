Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average of $247.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $208.61 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

