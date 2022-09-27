Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

