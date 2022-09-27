Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

