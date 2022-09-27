Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.66.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.