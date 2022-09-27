JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Lowered to €11.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.80 ($14.08) to €11.70 ($11.94) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JCDXF. AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $13.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

