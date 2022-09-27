Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

