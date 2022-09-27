Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gecina in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Gecina’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gecina’s FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

GECFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of GECFF opened at $81.55 on Monday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

