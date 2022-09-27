Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British Land in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for British Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

About British Land

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

