Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $257.54 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 172,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 33.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 378.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.