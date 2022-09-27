Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of BUD opened at $45.54 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

