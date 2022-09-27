Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Klépierre in a report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Klépierre’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Klépierre’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KLPEF. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klépierre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Klépierre Stock Performance

About Klépierre

KLPEF opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

