Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BAE Systems in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for BAE Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $856.25.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

