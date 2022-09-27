Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.