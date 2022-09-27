Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Airbus SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Airbus in a research report issued on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Airbus’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

