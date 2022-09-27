Jetcoin Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $34,088.45 and approximately $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

