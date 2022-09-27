JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

