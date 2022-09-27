John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHME. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,319,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

Shares of JHME opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

