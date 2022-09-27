Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

