Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 246.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,247,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,711,000 after purchasing an additional 951,506 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,545,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

