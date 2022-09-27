JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $817.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 817 ($9.87) and last traded at GBX 717.08 ($8.66), with a volume of 50765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 721 ($8.71).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 753.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 736.47. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,025.00.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

