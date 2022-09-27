JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Neutral

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Down 4.7 %

BRFS stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). BRF had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 35.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 493,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BRF by 421.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,857 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.