K-Tune (KTT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.58 Million

K-Tune (KTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. K-Tune has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K-Tune coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, K-Tune has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

K-Tune Profile

K-Tune’s genesis date was June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,636,884,999 coins. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org.

K-Tune Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune is a platform as well as a community for musicians all over the world to collaborate and freely express themselves. It is a gateway to becoming a K-Pop producer.K-Tune aims to bring musical talents together for an exciting and profitable music-making endeavor.Arena is an open market where all users can sell their work – track, topline, instrument arrangements, lyrics and so on. Furthermore, users are at liberty to set their own price and control licensing rights. On Arena, once a user buys content from another user, she can freely use it to complete her song.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K-Tune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K-Tune using one of the exchanges listed above.

