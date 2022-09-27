Kadena (KDA) Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007418 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $274.27 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 198,047,245 coins. The official website for Kadena is www.kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

