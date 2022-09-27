Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.46

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00007658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $401.58 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00070435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

