Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) & SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -1,558.07% N/A -586.93% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -221.83% -131.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $1.01 million 1.33 $7.80 million N/A N/A SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 5.68 -$20.70 million ($2.33) -0.90

This table compares Kaya and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Risk and Volatility

Kaya has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaya and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 550.79%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group beats Kaya on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. The company also provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

