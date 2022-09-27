Keep3rV1 Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $44.04 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $101.41 or 0.00536374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 launched on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 434,317 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

