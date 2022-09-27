Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €555.00 by Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €555.00 ($566.33) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of EPA KER opened at €473.05 ($482.70) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of €529.13 and a 200-day moving average of €520.47.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

