Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $343,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

