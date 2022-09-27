Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 2,197 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

