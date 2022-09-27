Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 85 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $238.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

