Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $225,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $111.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.