Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $225,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $111.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69.

