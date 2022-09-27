Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

