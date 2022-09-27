Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

