KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $160.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.