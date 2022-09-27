KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $190,541.01 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,175.23 or 1.00022074 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

KeyFi (CRYPTO:KEYFI) is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

