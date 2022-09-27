Ki Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.36 Million (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Ki has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Ki has a market capitalization of $70.36 million and $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

About Ki

Ki’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,014,433,027 coins and its circulating supply is 403,319,029 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki/en.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

